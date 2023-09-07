ADAMS RAGES: “This Issue Will Destroy New York City!” [SEE THE VIDEO]





New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that the ongoing migrant crisis in his city could disrupt neighborhoods and strain resources further. Speaking at a town hall event organized by his office on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Adams made some of his most blistering remarks on the issue to date.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said on Wednesday night.

“This issue will destroy New York City. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000, and I’m telling you now at 110,000. The city we knew, we’re about to lose,” he continued.

Adams’ comments garnered praise from Republican leaders who used his words to bolster their stance on immigration and criticize the White House for its perceived inaction.

“The first step towards solving a problem is admitting you have one. Credit to Mayor Adams for being truthful in this clip about the scope of NYC’s migrant crisis,” commented Rep. Nick LaLota on X. “Now, he must repeal NYC’s sanctuary policies & President Biden must reinstate Remain in Mexico to help solve it.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also seized on Adams’ ongoing statements, emphasizing the need for more support from the Biden administration to help migrants find work and provide aid to the city.

Republicans are making the migrant issue in New York a central campaign focus heading into the 2024 elections, particularly in key House races.

“It has gotten so bad, even the leaders of Democrat strongholds like New York City and Massachusetts are throwing in the towel,” McCarthy said. “They can’t handle the strain that the massive influx of people has had on their city and state.”

Mayor Adams has consistently pointed to the recent wave of migration as a financial burden to the city, attributing it as one of the reasons behind multiple rounds of budget cuts to city agencies.

While the direct impact on city services has been somewhat limited so far, most savings have come from eliminating unfilled positions and re-estimates of health care spending.

Adams hinted at the possibility of further cuts in the upcoming budget cycle, stating, “We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted.”

New York City has received approximately $140 million in federal funds, while spending around $1.5 billion in the last fiscal year on housing and serving migrants. City Hall anticipates spending to increase significantly to $4 billion over the current year. Adams has also advocated for a “decompression strategy” at the border to slow migration to New York and for the White House to expedite work permits for asylum-seekers, allowing them to legally earn an income and support themselves.

However, later in the evening, when a resident at the town hall expressed despair about the state of the city, Adams returned to his customary confident demeanor.

“Don’t be consumed by the enormity of the problems that we’re facing,” he reassured the audience. “There’s not one day that I don’t wake up and say, ‘We got this.'”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)