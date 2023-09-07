Nikki Haley Is The ONLY Republican That Could Beat Joe Biden In 2024, New Poll Finds





A new poll from CNN found that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is the sole 2024 Republican presidential candidate who would secure a victory against President Biden in the general election.

The survey, released on Thursday, suggests that major GOP contenders such as former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and others would find themselves in a dead heat with President Biden if the election were held today. However, Nikki Haley stands out as the only candidate with a clear lead in polling.

The poll’s results indicate that Donald Trump garnered 47% support among respondents, closely followed by President Biden with 46%, with the results falling within the poll’s margin of error. Similarly, former Vice President Mike Pence’s numbers also hovered within the margin of error, showing him ahead of President Biden with 46% to 44%. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina received the same result as Pence, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy trailed President Biden with 45% to 46%. Governor DeSantis found himself in a dead heat with President Biden, both candidates securing 47% of the support.

However, Nikki Haley managed to surpass the margin of error, boasting a substantial 49% support compared to President Biden’s 43%.

It’s worth noting that despite this advantage in general election polling, Republican primary polls tell a different story, with all candidates significantly trailing behind Donald Trump. DeSantis remains the only Trump challenger consistently polling in the double digits.

Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump, has anchored her campaign on her foreign policy expertise and her experience as the former governor of South Carolina.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)