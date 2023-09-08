TERRIFYING: Man Shouting “Allah Akbar” Tries Opening Plane Door On Flight From Israel





In a harrowing mid-flight incident, a crazed individual shouting “Allahu Akbar” attempted to open a door on a flight from Israel to England. A courageous passenger, Victor Troboloni, an Albanian en route to visit his ailing mother in London, intervened by subduing the assailant with the help of fellow travelers.

The terrifying episode unfolded aboard Flight W9 4452, operated by Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air, forcing an unscheduled landing in Belgrade, Serbia.

According to Troboloni, who spoke with The Sun, the situation was “very scary,” with thoughts racing through his mind that he might never see his mother again.

Once the attacker tried to open a door in the middle of the flight, passengers immediately responded. Troboloni took charge and wrestled the unidentified assailant to the ground, where other travelers joined in to assist. Flight crew members promptly secured the individual using zip ties to prevent further disruptions.

Wizz Air issued a statement regarding the incident: “The company is dealing with the onward flight of all customers to London. The safety and security of passengers and crew are the company’s top priority. The company regrets the inconvenience caused by this unexpected incident.”

Cellphone footage obtained by The Sun captured the intense moments following the security breach. In the video, the attacker could be seen yelling while Troboloni held him in a headlock. Troboloni later explained that the assailant had attempted to open a fire exit, a relatively straightforward task, prompting him to take swift action.

“I got the guy down. He was very heavyweight… I headlocked him, and the stewardesses tied his hands with plastic cable ties… I had to do it,” Troboloni recounted.

Troboloni, with the help of fellow passengers, maintained control over the assailant until a flight attendant could locate cable ties to further restrain him. The ordeal lasted for approximately 45 minutes to an hour before the plane safely landed in Belgrade, Eastern Europe.

During the incident, the assailant repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is most great.” Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack or establish any connections to terrorist groups.

Before attempting to open the door, the suspect was observed moving between the pilot’s cabin and the rear emergency exit, raising concerns among passengers. A plane engineer who was onboard noted the suspect’s unusual behavior and emphasized the gravity of the situation: “It was a very scary situation… you’ve got no escape.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)