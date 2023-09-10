Chasdei Hashem: All Missing Israelis In Morocco Have Been Accounted For





B’Chasdei Hashem, all 56 Israelis who were unaccounted for on Motzei Shabbos after the devastating earthquake in Morocco were in contact overnight with their relatives and are safe.

There were 468 Israelis in Morocco when the earthquake stuck on Shabbos.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday morning: “I’m pleased to inform you that during the night, ministry officials located the last of the Israeli citizens who were unaccounted for in the Marrakech region of Morocco.”

Kobi Ifrach, who runs the Kulna organization in Morocco that fosters ties between Israel and Arab countries, told Yisrael Hayom about the moments of horror, saying, “While singing Shabbat songs, the house started swaying from side to side with a strong tremor. We immediately realized it was an earthquake and ran outside in a frenzied panic.”

“The ground was still shaking outside. After a few minutes, we realized that this was a different event from what we knew or had been in before. In the street outside, everything was falling down,” Ifrach said, adding that he and other Kulna volunteers made sure that the members of the local Jewish community were safe.

“In the morning, the destruction became clear, dozens of houses collapsed. “Our shul, from the outside everything is broken and destroyed and there was no way to get inside, where the ceiling collapsed.”

“Since the disaster was reported, we have intensified the operations at the Foreign Ministry’s situation room. During the day, a reinforcement delegation will depart for the Israeli embassy in Rabat, Morocco, to assist Israelis there in returning to Israel. Additionally, we are preparing to send a rescue mission and humanitarian assistance to the disaster-stricken area. I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated employees of the Foreign Ministry who have been working around the clock, and I extend my condolences to the people of Morocco for this severe disaster.”

האסון במרוקו | עינת לוי, תושבת רבאט שהקימה קבוצת פעולה אזרחית לסיוע בכפרים שנפגעו, מספר ל-#ספי_ויניר: "אנחנו מארגנים חבילות סיוע לאנשים שאיבדו את הבית שלהם, שם יש להם את כל מה שהם צריכים כדי לשרוד את השבועות הקרובים"@sefiova @yanircozin pic.twitter.com/9BtjexWKTb — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 10, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)