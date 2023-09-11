SEE IT: President Biden Labels Climate Change Skeptics As “Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers”





President Joe Biden made headlines during an international press conference in Hanoi, where he referred to climate change deniers as a diminishing group of “lying dog-faced pony soldiers.” The president’s remarks came as he wrapped up his visit to the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, and diplomatic meetings with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Vietnam.

During the press conference, President Biden fielded questions from a group of handpicked reporters who fed their questions to the president beforehand. When Aurelia End, AFP White House Correspondent, raised a question about climate change and the lack of consensus on phasing out fossil fuels at the G20 summit, the president provided an extensive response that concluded with his colorful expression.

End’s question touched upon the United States’ warning about the inability to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals without the reduction of fossil fuel use and the absence of an agreement on this issue at the G20 summit. President Biden’s response included the following statement:

“… But all kidding aside — so, there’s — we have — I think the other thing that’s dawning on people — many of you who are e- — foreign policy experts have been engaged for a long time. Did you ever think you’d be sitting at a G20 conference where everyone was preoccupied with the notion of global warming? Not a joke. Did you ever think that?

“And there’s a — my — my brother loves having — there’s famous lines from movies that he always quotes. You know, it’s — and one — one of them is — there’s — there’s a movie about John Wayne. He’s an Indian scout. And they’re trying to get the Ap- — I think it was the Apache — one — one of the great tribes of America back on the reservation.

“And he’s standing with a Union so- — so he’s — they’re all on their — and they’re on their horses in their saddles. And there’s three or four Indians in headdresses, and the Union soldiers — and the Union soldiers are basically saying to the Indians, “Come with me, we’ll take care of you. We’ll — everything will be good.”

“And the Indian scou- — the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, “He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

“Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming, but not anymore. All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)