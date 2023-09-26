HISTORY: Tourism Minister Is 1st Israeli Minister To Make Public Visit To Saudi Arabia





Israeli Tourism Minister Chaim Katz (Likud) landed on Tuesday in Riyadh to participate in a conference of the United Nations Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, which will last two days, Minister Katz will participate in a number of events and professional discussions and will hold meetings with his counterparts, with an emphasis on ministers from the Middle East.

Additionally, according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) and Likud MK David Bitan, chairman of the Knesset’s Economic Affairs Committee, are flying to the Kingdom next week for a four-day visit to attend the Exceptional Posts Conference.

The visits are taking place on the background of a possible breakthrough in achieving a Saudi-Israei normalization deal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)