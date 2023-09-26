CLOSE CALL: 80-Year-Old Joe Biden Nearly Topples Down Air Force One Stairs [VIDEO]





President Biden had another close call on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a fall while descending the steps of Air Force One at Detroit Metro Airport. This incident comes shortly after reports emerged suggesting his campaign team has been making concerted efforts to prevent the President from experiencing public missteps, especially during the election season.

The President, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently, was disembarking from the aircraft when he stumbled around the eighth step but managed to regain his balance without incident.

Earlier this year, the White House physician diagnosed the President with “significant spinal arthritis.” This condition has reportedly been a contributing factor to several similar episodes, sparking public debate about his age and his ability to effectively lead the nation.

To counter such incidents, Axios revealed that Biden’s advisors have recommended changes in his footwear, advocating for tennis shoes over more traditional options. This change was evident when Biden was seen sporting sneakers following a fall at the Air Force Academy in June. Additionally, he has transitioned to using a shorter stairway when boarding Air Force One, a move designed to reduce the risk of tripping.

Drew Contreras, a renowned physical therapist who previously worked with former President Barack Obama, has been assisting President Biden. Contreras suggested several exercises aimed at enhancing Biden’s overall balance.

Public perception of Biden’s fitness for the presidency has been a topic of significant discussion, given these incidents. A recent Associated Press poll highlighted that 77% of respondents believed Biden might be too old to carry out his duties effectively for another term. This sentiment was shared by 89% of Republican respondents and 69% of Democrats. Concurrently, a poll from the Washington Post and ABC News indicated a desire among 60% of Democrats for a different 2024 nominee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)