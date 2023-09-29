SUKKOS NIGHT WASHOUT: Tri-State Area Under Flood Watch, Many Inches Of Rain Predicted





Forecasts are reinforcing the potential for heavy rain centered around the NYC area from Friday into Saturday morning. A flood watch is in effect through 6 a.m. Shabbos for the entire tri-state, with rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour expected at times. Throughout the region, at very least 2-4 inches can be expected, while some areas can expect to see between 5-8 inches before the storms move on.

Periods of heavy rain and even thunder are possible as the morning commute continues, but it will be even more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening. Flooding is possible for much of a tri-state area as a result of the heavy rain, which is coming as the ground is already water-logged due to the remnants of Ophelia that drenched the region.

The rainfall intensity increases Friday mornimg around 8 and 9 a.m. and continues through the afternoon and evening with drenching downpours creating messy conditions for the evening commute.

Just so readers understand, a whopping 4 inches of rain had already fallen at JFK Airport by 8:00am.

VIDEO BELOW ON OCEAN PARKWAY IN FLATBUSH

VIDEO BELOW IN WILLIAMSBURG

It will be breezy as well, with wind topping 35 m.p.h. in some parts, especially at the coast, and we can’t rule out the possibility of embedded thunderstorms.

As for rainfall amounts, much of the New York City area (including the five boroughs) will likely see 2-4 inches by the time the storm moves on. Places that could see more than that include parts of Ocean and Monmouth counties along the Jersey Shore, as well as isolated spots in the Hudson Valley, where anywhere from 4-8 inches of rain could fall. Other spots may see lower amounts, only about an inch or two, like on eastern parts of Long Island and some parts of New Jersey.

If you are traveling on Erev Yom Tov, please leave yourself alot of extra time.

Clearing is expected Sunday with sunshine and mid 70s expected as we close out the weekend.

Sunday

Major recovery. High 75.

Monday

Beautiful. High 77.

Tuesday

Sunny and warm. High 78.

Wednesday

Stays pleasant. High 76.

Thursday

Sun and cirrus. High 72.