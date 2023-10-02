SO PRESIDENTIAL: Trump Nicknames Haley “Birdbrain,” Sends Her Bird Cage And Bird Food





Former President Donald Trump is apparently worried enough about the slow ascendancy of Nikki Haley as a challenger to really go after her in one of his childlike rants.

“MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! “I will never run against our great President,” she said,“he has done an outstanding job.” To which I responded, “How nice of you to say, Nikki,” knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Trump and his team weren’t done there. They then delivered an actual bird cage with bird food to the hotel room where Nikki Haley was staying.

“This behavior is weird, creepy, and desperate from a former president feeling the pressure,” Betsy Ankney, Haley’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “It’s more proof that it’s time to leave the drama behind. America is better than this. Let’s go.”

