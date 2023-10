YWN was targeted by overseas hackers on Tuesday morning, marking just the second such incident in 20 years.

The hack forced the YWN website down as our tech team responded to the cyberattack – who swiftly resolved the issue, fending off the criminals attempting to overtake our network.

YWN thanks its loyal readers for their patience during its brief outage, and is deploying additional cybersecurity measures and resources to ensure this does not happen again.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)