During the reception of the many visitors to the sukkah of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Chol Hamoed, a moving rendition of Ani Maamin was videoed.

Prior to Sukkos, in anticipation of the many visitors over the Chag, the Rosh Yeshivah’s sukkah was expanded.

In addition, a bridge and a new exit were erected at his home.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)