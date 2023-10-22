CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: Provocative Anti-Hamas Billboard Taken Down After Complaints

An attention-grabbing anti-Hamas billboard that was placed on Route 80 in Bergen County, New Jersey, was taken down after police received more than 100 complaints about it.
The billboard read: “Oh, don’t be naive. Hamas would chop your head off too.” Simple, to the point, and devastatingly honest.
The billboard had been put up by JewBelong, a group that fights antisemitic hate. “Our signature pink and white billboards, billboard trucks, website, and strong social media presence powerfully confront antisemitism as well as support Joyous Judaism,” JewBelong says on its website.
Another of JewBelong’s billboards which read, “We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out antisemitism isn’t an overreaction,” was recently vandalized in California.
Under what law was it taken down? What happened to freedom of speech? It wasn’t threatening anyone.
Taken down by whom? These are private companies that have contracts. So now free speech is being squashed because of “complaints”?! The local police feel “uncomfortable”? Yet when deviant organizations put up filthy disgusting perverted posters/ads on City bus shelters and the like, the City claims, oh they’re private contracts and there is nothing we can legally do to remove them. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Who took it down? The police? Billboard company? JewBelong?
Participant ; Biden ordered it to be taken down just as he ordered the Israeli Government to resupply water to Gaza as the Israeli Energy minister Katz just said On Israeli TV. Don’t forget – Biden Is Obama. He Is now also holding back the ground force operation. You better vote for Trump In next years presidential elections.
