CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: Provocative Anti-Hamas Billboard Taken Down After Complaints





An attention-grabbing anti-Hamas billboard that was placed on Route 80 in Bergen County, New Jersey, was taken down after police received more than 100 complaints about it.

The billboard read: “Oh, don’t be naive. Hamas would chop your head off too.” Simple, to the point, and devastatingly honest.

The billboard had been put up by JewBelong, a group that fights antisemitic hate. “Our signature pink and white billboards, billboard trucks, website, and strong social media presence powerfully confront antisemitism as well as support Joyous Judaism,” JewBelong says on its website.

Another of JewBelong’s billboards which read, “We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out antisemitism isn’t an overreaction,” was recently vandalized in California.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)