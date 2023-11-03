UNWAVERING: No Ceasefire Or Fuel In Gaza Without The Release Of All Hamas Hostages, Bibi Says





In a solemn address delivered just before the onset of Shabbos, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu conveyed a resolute message on the ongoing conflict with Hamas, saying that the IDF will not enter any ceasefire without the release of the hostages abducted by Hamas.

Netanyahu said the IDF would ensure a “sharp and clear” victory over Hamas – one that he said would echo through history. He emphasized that the military campaign was aimed at obliterating Hamas to ensure the return of Israeli hostages and restore security for the nation’s citizens and children.

In his address, Netanyahu lauded the bravery and effectiveness of the IDF, which he said were actively engaging and eliminating terrorists in Gaza in a relentless campaign, supported by tight coordination between ground and air units.

Netanyahu’s statement came against the backdrop of a rambling speech from Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Lebanon. Without mincing words, Netanyahu cautioned Israel’s adversaries in the north against escalating the conflict, highlighting the severe consequences such actions would entail.

“You cannot imagine how much this will cost you,” Netanyahu warned Nasrallah.

Turning to the diplomatic front, Netanyahu acknowledged the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and expressed gratitude for the support extended by President Joe Biden and the United States. He mentioned that he had presented Blinken with video evidence of Hamas atrocities that Blinken had referenced in a press briefing earlier.

On the matter of ceasefire negotiations, Netanyahu remained steadfast, rejecting any pause in military activities that did not encompass the critical demand for the release of Israeli hostages. Moreover, he confirmed that Israel would continue to block fuel entries into Gaza and oppose any monetary aid to the region under Hamas control.

“Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages. Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza and opposes sending money to the Strip,” Netanyahu said he told Blinken.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)