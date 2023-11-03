SEE IT: IDF Released Remarkable Footage of Unit 669’s Heroic Gaza Strip Rescues Of Injured Soldiers





In a remarkable display of courage and dedication, the IDF have unveiled video footage capturing the heroic efforts of the Air Force’s elite Unit 669. The footage showcases the unit’s valiant rescue operations in the heart of the Gaza Strip during the ongoing ground offensive.

Unit 669, comprised of highly trained rescue specialists, combat medics, and skilled helicopter pilots, has been at the forefront of life-saving missions since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7. Over the course of this intense period, the unit has executed an impressive total of 150 separate rescue operations, many of which were carried out under hostile fire conditions.

These daring missions have yielded tremendous results, as approximately 260 injured individuals have been successfully evacuated to hospitals, thanks to the unwavering commitment and exceptional skills of Unit 669’s members.

The released video footage offers a glimpse into the challenging circumstances faced by Unit 669, highlighting their exceptional bravery and unwavering determination to bring injured soldiers to safety. The IDF’s commitment to protecting its personnel and ensuring their well-being remains resolute as the conflict continues.

