VIDEO ROUNDUP: See The IDF Fighting Hamas Inside Gaza – Footage of Soldier Making Kiddush Friday Night





Kabbolas Shabbos inside an armored personal carrier inside Gaza (For those asking, this video was taken just before Shabbos actually started – right before Shekiya).

IDF fighters identified terrorists coming out of a tunnel shaft and directed an aircraft that eliminated them:

A terror tunnel uncovered

Terror tunnels being destroyed

IDF says fighter jets, combat helicopters and artillery, directed by infantry forces of the Nahal Brigade, struck and killed several Hamas terrorists during overnight ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)