NOT A DRY EYE: Father Reunites With His Wife & 3 Children





There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when Avichai Brodutch reunited with his wife and three children who were released from Gaza on Sunday evening after 51 days of captivity.

On October 7th, Uriah, 4, Yuval, 8, and Ofri, 10, were abducted together with their mother, Hagar, 39, from their home in Kfar Aza.

Meanwhile Avichai was on the kibbutz battling the Hamas terrorists. After a hours-long intense battle, he returned home to find his wife and children missing. Since then, he’s been intensely engaged in another battle – a diplomatic battle in Israel and around the world to bring his wife and children home. He published articles in the international press and was the first family member of hostages to meet government representatives in Qatar. But he spent most of his time sitting outside the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv – in a protest to bring his family home.

Avichai also got a bracha for the return of his family from HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

More than 7 weeks ago, I prayed with Avihai Brodutz for the safe return of his beautiful wife and three children. I am overwhelmed with joy that those prayers now have been answered, but simultaneously overcome with sadness for those murdered, wounded and still in captivity. pic.twitter.com/BCFa22lAyF — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 26, 2023

