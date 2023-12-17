Hamas Uses Crying Dolls, Hebrew Recordings To Lure Soldiers Into Ambush





The IDF on Friday published footage of an elaborate Hamas attempt to lure soldiers to a nearby tunnel shaft, where armed terrorists were lying in wait.

The ambush site, located in Jabalya, was an attempt to ambush soldiers using loudspeakers connected to dolls and children’s knapsacks, some of which were rigged with explosives.

The nearby tunnel shaft connected to an elaborate tunnel system under civilian structures, including a school and medical clinic.

It also connected to a mosque housing a Hamas command center equipped with cameras that were monitoring IDF troops. The command center was connected to the medical clinic’s electrical supply.

Lt. Col. Yisrael, commander of the 8717th Battalion, said: “Tale a look at what’s here – children’s toys, knapsacks. The goal is to try to lure us into noticing these things. There’s a speaker here that plays children’s voices, sometimes even in Hebrew, to make us think there might be hostages here.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)