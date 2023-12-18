HATE IN DC: Man Shouting “Gas The Jews” Arrested Outside Shul In Washington





There’s anti-Jewish hate in Washington, D.C., and it’s not just from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. A disturbing incident unfolded on Sunday outside the Kesher Israel Congregation, a Modern Orthodox shul, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington when a man shouted “gas the Jews” and sprayed a foul-smelling substance upon two individuals.

The victims fortunately escaped physical harm, and the man, identified as Brent Wood of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested by responding police officers.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Wood, who is facing charges of simple assault and resisting arrest, and police are actively pursuing the case as a potential hate or bias-motivated crime.

“There is simply no excuse for these antisemitic acts,” the ADL said in response to the attack. “None of this is normal, and no one should think this is okay… It is incumbent upon all of society to push back against antisemitism and other forms of hate.”

