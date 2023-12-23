HOT ON HIS HEELS: Nikki Haley Within Just Four Points Of Donald Trump In New Hampshire





Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is trailing closely behind her former boss, ex-President Donald Trump, in New Hampshire, with a new poll by the American Research Group showing Haley lagging Trump by just four points.

The poll reveals Trump leading with 33% of voters’ support, while Haley is hot on his heels at 29%. Other contenders, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 13%, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 6%, and Vivek Ramaswamy at 5%, lag behind the front-runners.

Trump’s lead over Haley widens slightly among Republican voters (39%-27%), but Haley takes the lead among independent voters with 33%, followed by Trump at 24% and Christie closely behind at 23%.

Haley’s rise in New Hampshire reflects a broader trend in her campaign, as she has been gaining momentum in the Republican primary race over the past few months. This surge comes as DeSantis’s poll numbers have seen a decline. Some commentators have suggested that Christie should consider dropping out and endorsing Haley to enhance her chances against Trump, although Christie has not indicated any intention to withdraw, despite his low polling numbers outside New Hampshire.

A recent CBS News poll mirrored these findings, placing Haley at 29% support in New Hampshire, though Trump maintained a more substantial lead in that survey, holding 44% of voter support.

Haley’s supporters argue that her momentum and ability to attract voters make her the most potent challenger to Trump. However, DeSantis supporters question her strength with the party’s base to succeed in a head-to-head matchup with Trump.

