The IDF discovered another large tunnel network in Gaza City and published a video showing a K-9 Oketz dog walking through it.

The tunnel network, which is hundreds of meters long, was found in the Issa area, in the southern part of Gaza City.

The multi-level tunnel system, which served as an underground Hamas headquarters with command rooms, hideouts, and storage rooms, was later destroyed by IDF troops.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)