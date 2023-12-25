Reason For High Death Toll? Israeli Official Admits: Israeli Fire In Gaza Has Decreased





The amount of strikes the IDF is carrying out on the Gaza Strip in the last week has decreased, a security source revealed to Walla.

The source elaborated that “this is reflected not only regarding artillery fire but also regarding airstrikes. It’s not a secret. Hamas counts every attack, they report on them in their Telegram accounts and try to build situational assessments of where the IDF is operating, the number of forces, and the level of fire support.”

The security source noted that the IDF has been operating at a lower intensity in the Khan Younis area over the past two weeks than it did in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City in the wake of pressure from the US and Europe to shorten the war, separate the Palestinian citizens from combat zones, and expand humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians.

Ynet reported that Economy Minister Nir Barkat criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during the Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, claiming that the war cabinet is capitulating to US pressure, which places IDF soldiers at unnecessary risk.

Netanyahu denied the claim, saying at the meeting: “Last night, I spoke again with President Biden. I appreciate the steadfast US position – which supports our war effort – in the UN Security Council. I told President Biden yesterday that we will fight until absolute victory – however long that takes. The US understands this.”

“I have seen erroneous reports to the effect that the US prevented, and is preventing, us from operational actions in the region; this is incorrect. Israel is a sovereign state. Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not expand further. They are not dictated by external pressure. The decision on how to use our forces is an independent decision of the IDF and nobody else.”

“The goal is to accomplish the mission, all of our missions – especially the elimination of Hamas and the return of our hostages, while also doing everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers.

“Let it be clear: This will be a long war. We will fight until the end – until the hostages are returned, Hamas is eliminated and we restore security in both the north and the south.”

“We all support our heroic soldiers in achieving all of these goals. Together we will fight and – with G-d’s help – together we will win.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)