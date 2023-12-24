WHAT WAS IT? Peculiar UFO Seen Hovering Over Air Force One In Los Angeles





A peculiar balloon-like object was reportedly spotted hovering near Air Force One during President Joe Biden’s flight to Los Angeles earlier this month.

The unidentified flying object (UFO) was captured on a livestream from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) by Peter and Joshua Solorzano, two amateur aviation enthusiasts. The brothers were tracking planes at LAX when they observed two F-35 fighter jets patrolling the airspace as part of the security detail for Air Force One. While filming the jets refueling midair, they noticed a shiny, white, or silver object suddenly appear in the frame.

The object reappeared twice more in their video, with the last sighting occurring about an hour after its initial appearance.

The footage sparked major speculation on social media, with some comparing the object to the “metallic orb” UFOs previously captured by Reaper drones in the Middle East and examined by the government’s official UFO office.

Mick West, a UFO investigator, told the Daily Mail that while the object “looks like a balloon and moves like a balloon,” its true nature remains unknown due to the lack of detailed information surrounding the incident. West explained that the object’s perceived motion might be an optical illusion, caused by its proximity to the camera in comparison to the faster-moving background plane.

“It appears to be a white object, not moving in the air, just moving with the wind, so zero airspeed. There’s nothing to suggest it’s not a balloon — you just can’t prove it,” West said.

