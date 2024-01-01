WATCH: 3 Former Trump Officials Say A Second Term Would Be “End Of American Democracy”

Three women who previously worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration have issued a stark warning to voters, saying that a second Trump term would be “the end of American democracy.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said: “Everyone who was in the West Wing, and frankly, a lot of Cabinet secretaries, they know how dangerous Trump is. This is not about politics. It’s not about policy. It is about the character of the man.”
Griffin was accompanied in the interview by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews. The latter reflected on Trump’s previous term, saying, “We don’t need to speculate what a second Trump term would look like because we already saw it play out,” referencing his denialism of the 2020 election results.
The Trump campaign has forcefully rejected the criticisms from these former officials, labeling them as opportunists. “These ungrateful grifters used the opportunities given to them by President Trump to build their careers until they realized they could make more money as Never Trumper$,” said a Trump campaign official. “None of their TV contracts or book deals would exist if they hadn’t gone Full Judas.”
Trump has faced numerous high-profile departures and criticisms from former top officials, including John Bolton, Bill Barr, and John Kelly, but he still leads by a healthy margin in every national poll of Republican voters.
“I would just encourage others to come forward because we’re running out of time in order to try to stop Trump from being in the Oval Office again,” Matthews urged.
“A lot of these people won’t come forward even if privately they’ll acknowledge that Trump is unfit or will privately acknowledge that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen,” Matthews continued. “It’s because they know that they will face death threats, that their families will face death threats.”
Matthews even raised the possibility of voting for a Democrat, a choice she has never made before, to prioritize democracy over policy. “I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life, but I think that in this next election, I would put policy aside and choose democracy,” she said.
Hutchinson, reflecting on Trump’s behavior, criticized his dictatorial aspirations. “The fact that he feels that he needs to lean into being a dictator alone shows that he is a weak and feeble man,” she remarked.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
On the contrary!!! Opening southern border to let in illegals, and closing elections stations at 2am with excuse of broken water pipe:- These are the end of American democracy.
President Donald Trump שליט”א being IY’H reelected this year 2024 as 47th President of the United States of America shall be the saving of American democracy, in addition to saving of this planet from aggressors the likes of Russia, Hamas, North Korea.
And what is happening now with the border under Biden is democracy??????
Lots of talk, but no details or example why it would be the end of democracy if Trump wins again, and voting for democrats today is considered a vote for democracy? Haha what a good joke, sad, scary, but a good joke.
Yup, and Trump threw his plates and poured ketchup on the walls and lunged at his secret service driver. Just ask the loser Cassidy Hutchinson who is being quoted here
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/2227801/pretty-funny-trump-stopped-wearing-covid-masks-because-they-ruined-his-makeup-aide-claims.html
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/general/2227773/wild-former-top-aide-claims-trumps-ex-chief-of-staffs-suits-smelled-like-a-bonfire-from-burning-papers.html
I was wondering where I remembered the name Cassidy Hutchinson before
The lady obviously has a personal vabdetta against him and will say anything and everything to try to stop him from being president again
She has as much credibility as Michael Avanatti and Michael Cohen
Same old playbook, accuse Trump of doing what those against Trump are actually doing.
I would suggest two books on this subject matter:
– Chicken Little
– The Boy Who Cried Wolf
You’ll find everyting you’ll
If he is so bad how come it took 4 yrs until his presidency was practically over for him to show his evil
Why would his 2nd presidency be much different than his first
It won’t. ay he will target ppl. that are his political enemies?
They deserve it. they targeted him for no reason from the moment he announced his candidacy 8 years ago.
Yet he did nothing to them the first time around. The 2nd time he will because enough is enough.
A bunch of sick empty opportunists
These people are pathetic. I question myself about whether I want Trump in the WH. Yes, his character is an issue. But I will grab for Trump policies over anything offered by any of the Democrats. Our economy, our freedoms, our position on the world stage, our foreign policy, etc. were all great and getting greater. Yes, his mean tweets were silly, and his name was entertaining and unbecoming of a world leader. But I’d rush for that anytime. Anything offered by Biden and the rest of his comrades has been a huge threat to our democracy, our freedoms, our ecomony, our foreign policy, etc. I do believe that Trump has a self esteem issue, and he pumps himself a lot. But America actually became great again. We need that back if we are to survive the socialist takeover that is the agenda of the Dems.
Hw do these lowlives belong on YWN?
And in the same sentence she says she is considering voting for a democrat so you see how much you can trust her.
Women should never be in a position of national or governmental leadership.