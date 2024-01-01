WATCH: 3 Former Trump Officials Say A Second Term Would Be “End Of American Democracy”





Three women who previously worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration have issued a stark warning to voters, saying that a second Trump term would be “the end of American democracy.”

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said: “Everyone who was in the West Wing, and frankly, a lot of Cabinet secretaries, they know how dangerous Trump is. This is not about politics. It’s not about policy. It is about the character of the man.”

Griffin was accompanied in the interview by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews. The latter reflected on Trump’s previous term, saying, “We don’t need to speculate what a second Trump term would look like because we already saw it play out,” referencing his denialism of the 2020 election results.

The Trump campaign has forcefully rejected the criticisms from these former officials, labeling them as opportunists. “These ungrateful grifters used the opportunities given to them by President Trump to build their careers until they realized they could make more money as Never Trumper$,” said a Trump campaign official. “None of their TV contracts or book deals would exist if they hadn’t gone Full Judas.”

Trump has faced numerous high-profile departures and criticisms from former top officials, including John Bolton, Bill Barr, and John Kelly, but he still leads by a healthy margin in every national poll of Republican voters.

“I would just encourage others to come forward because we’re running out of time in order to try to stop Trump from being in the Oval Office again,” Matthews urged.

“A lot of these people won’t come forward even if privately they’ll acknowledge that Trump is unfit or will privately acknowledge that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen,” Matthews continued. “It’s because they know that they will face death threats, that their families will face death threats.”

Matthews even raised the possibility of voting for a Democrat, a choice she has never made before, to prioritize democracy over policy. “I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life, but I think that in this next election, I would put policy aside and choose democracy,” she said.

Hutchinson, reflecting on Trump’s behavior, criticized his dictatorial aspirations. “The fact that he feels that he needs to lean into being a dictator alone shows that he is a weak and feeble man,” she remarked.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)