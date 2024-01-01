“I SINNED”: Former Likud Minister Apologizes for Contributing to National Division Preceding Oct. 7





Galit Distel-Atbaryan, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, has publicly apologized for her actions over the past year, acknowledging her role in creating deep societal divisions within Israel which she says contributed to the weakening of the nation and set the stage for the devastating Hamas attacks on October 7 and the subsequent months-long conflict.

Distel-Atbaryan, who served as the public diplomacy minister in the government, was a fervent advocate for the controversial judicial overhaul program. Known for her strong rhetoric against critics of the program, she resigned from her ministerial position shortly after the outbreak of the current conflict. Reflecting on her tenure, she conceded that her ministry was redundant, ineffective, and a misuse of public funds, and expressed her profound anger towards Netanyahu.

“There were about 100 people who drove 9 million toward an abyss,” she told Channel 13, implicating figures from politics, media, and social media. “I was part of the group that caused the state to weaken, that harmed people, that harmed citizens who in daily life are my friends, are my partner.”

“It hit me in a second, suddenly, in a bang. You suddenly realize that everything you were doing and thinking was good, was bad. I created a rift, and I created division, and I created tension, and this tension caused a weakness. And this weakness, in many aspects, led to the massacres [by Hamas on October 7],” Distel-Atbaryan said.

“I am here, telling you and the democratic-secular public — I sinned before you. I caused you pain, I caused you to fear for your lives here. I apologize for this.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)