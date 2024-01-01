New Hampshire Gov: “The Only Person Who Wants Chris Christie In The Race Is Donald Trump”





New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is calling on Chris Christie to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, arguing that Christie’s continuing candidacy solely benefits Donald Trump.

“He knows his voters who want to see Trump defeated are all coming over to Nikki Haley,” Sununu said on CNN’s State of the Union program. “In fact, the only person who wants Chris Christie to stay in the race is Donald Trump. Think about the irony of that.”

A popular figure in the Republican Party, Sununu recently endorsed former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for president. His comments come as Christie, known for his direct attacks on Trump, has staked his presidential aspirations on a strong showing in New Hampshire.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate of polling, Haley is in second place in New Hampshire with 24.8% support, trailing Trump, who leads with 46.3%. Christie is significantly behind, in third place with 10.5%.

Responding to Sununu’s suggestion, a spokesperson for Christie told the New York Post, “The events of the last few days fully solidifies the point that Christie has been making for six months. That the truth matters and if you can’t answer the easy questions you can’t fix the big problems.”

Christie has recently countered the calls for his withdrawal with a new advertisement. “Some people say I should drop out of this race. Really? I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar,” Christie said in the ad. “What kind of president do we want, a liar or someone who has the guts to tell the truth?”

Sununu, who has been a vocal critic of Trump and briefly considered running for president himself, said that “Chris Christie is a friend,” but “his race is at an absolute dead end.”

“Chris is only talking about Trump. That’s it, he’s kind of a one-man show,” he added.

The New Hampshire Governor’s comments came in response to Christie’s criticism of Haley over a recent gaffe at a town hall event in Berlin, N.H., where she initially hesitated to blame slavery for causing the Civil War. Haley has since clarified her stance. Sununu addressed this, saying, “She cleared it up quickly, right? Obviously, if something needs to be cleared up a bit, you know you wish you had said it a little differently the first time, but it was quickly cleared up.”

The Republican presidential primaries are fast approaching, with the Iowa caucuses scheduled for January 15, 2024, and the New Hampshire GOP primary set for January 23, 2024.

