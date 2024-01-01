HAMAS DEPRAVITY: ‘I’ll Put The Bomb Between You And Your Wife” [VIDEOS]





The IDF on Monday released two videos of interrogations of Gazans captured by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip who described Hamas terrorists using civilians as human shields.

Muhammed Darwish Amara, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, described how a relative was looking out his window and saw a Hamas terrorist hide an explosive device next to his front door. His relative confronted the terrorist, saying: “How could you do this? If it explodes, it will kill me and my children.”

“The terrorist responded: ‘If you don’t like it, leave. It’s none of your business. I’m putting it here whether you like it or not. I’ll even put it between you and your wife.”

Zahdy Ali Zahdy Shahim, a former Hamas operative, described how Hamas terrorists took him and other civilians as they were trying to escape the war zone in the northern Gaza Strip through the humanitarian corridor that the IDF has established. The terrorists prevented them from traveling south to the safe zone, and instead brought them to Shifa Hospital, where the terrorists hid among the civilians taking shelter on the ground floor of the hospital.

“I felt like we were human shields,” he said. “Why should we protect them? We also want to be saved, why should we protect you? This is our life. This is Hamas’ mistake, their mistake.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)