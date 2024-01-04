BORO PARK: Panic Erupts After False Report That Jewish Child Was Kidnapped





A brief panic erupted on Thursday in Boro Park when a WhatsApp message falsely stating that a Jewish baby had been kidnapped from a stroller.

The actual incident unfolded at 13th Ave. and 47th Street, when a woman was targeted in a possible purse-snatching attempt. Shomrim was called for assistance, and news about the crime began spreading.

Somewhere along the way, someone got the inaccurate impression that the woman’s baby had been snatched from her stroller.

Within seconds, messages were flying across WhatsApp groups stating that a Jewish child was still missing after being kidnapped at 13th and 47th. No such thing had occurred.

As always, it’s crucially important to verify facts before spreading panic via social media.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)