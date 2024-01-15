REVOLTING: Neturei Karta Protests After Ramapo Town Supervisor Calls For Hostages’ Release

Dozens of baby killer supporters gathered outside the Ramapo Municipal Building and Police Department headquarters on Sunday afternoon to make their voices clear – they support evil terrorists.
As first reported by Monsey Scoop, roughly 60 Neturei Karta Iran lovers demonstrated outside the Municipal Building – hours after Town Supervisor Michael Specht made his own stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict clear. Specht posted on his WhatsApp status a simple yet powerful message: “100 Days. Bring Them Home.”
Specht was marking 100 days since October 7, when Hamas terrorists burst into Israel, massacring 1,200 civilians and taking roughly 240 others hostage. More than half of those hostages are still in Gaza.
Despite having 100 days to rethink their evil position, Neturei Karta is clearly not budging. Their evil truly knows no bounds.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
There’s only one thing to say, they make a big chilul hashem. It’s one thing to hold that the Israeli government isn’t supposed to exist, and another to support the killers of other Jews. They have a lot in common with the kapos by the Nazis.
These are rabid dogs that are Daven in Satmar
Where is the Satmar Rov? Why doe she not come out publicly denouncing these rabid anti semitic dogs?
Aside for the general rishus of the Neturei Karta the very fact that they run around with Palestinian flags and other symbols of Palestinian nationalism proves that their whole argument of “we are Americans who have no loyalty to foreign countries or ideologies” as they frequently claim and speaker here is doing is pure lies.
At this point not only are they viscous antisemites and Hamas sympathizers, they are also such strong Palestinian nationalists that there us little difference them and the Zionists when it comes to the Three Oaths. Although the Zionists tried to gain control of Eretz Yisreol in a lot less bloody way, with much less cost to Jewish (or non-Jewish) lives and with much more advance agreement from the nations of the world than the Neturey Karta and it’s Palestinian friends are looking to do
It’s time for the Monsey kehilla (or wherever these people live) to stand up and disown these people and to say that we have nothing to do with them, that they do not represent Yiddishkeit despite their religious appearance. Have there been any proclamations to this effect?
Funded by?
They are campaigning in the wrong place. They need to be brave and campaign outside at DES MOINES, Iowa where the action is.
they should be arrested and send to Iran.
They hold American flags, yet they barely even know the 50 states. Most of the people in this video likely couldn’t even tell you the states around New York.