Polish Lawmaker To Finally Face Charges After Extinguishing “Satanic” Menorah On Chanukah

The Polish parliament has voted to lift the immunity from prosecution of lawmaker Grzegorz Braun, a member of the far-right Confederation party, for an incident in December where he extinguished a Chanukah menorah in the parliament – an act that sparked international condemnation.

The parliamentary decision paves the way for prosecutors to pursue charges against Braun for a series of actions carried out during 2022 and 2023, including the Menorah incident.

Warsaw District Prosecutor Mariusz Dubowski, speaking to a parliamentary committee, outlined the charges Braun is expected to face. According to the state-run news agency PAP, these charges include the destruction of property, violation of bodily integrity, and insulting objects of religious worship.

Braun’s actions in the parliament on December 12 were not only controversial but also preceded inflammatory remarks from the lawmaker. After extinguishing the candles, he took to the podium, labeling Chanukah as “satanic” and asserting that he was restoring “normality.” When later questioned about his actions, Braun remained defiant, saying: “Those who take part in acts of satanic worship should be ashamed.”

