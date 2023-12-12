CHANUKAH HATE : Polish Member of Parliament Uses Fire-Extinguisher To Put Out Menorah [SEE VIDEO]





In the Polish parliament, a far-right legislator extinguished a menorah’s using a fire extinguisher during a Chanukah celebration on Tuesday. This act, carried out by Grzegorz Braun, was strongly condemned by the parliament’s speaker, Szymon Holownia, who emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitic and xenophobic conduct within the Sejm, the Polish parliament.

Footage broadcasted by TVN24 captured Braun using a red fire extinguisher to douse the menorah’s flame, resulting in smoke or haze filling the surrounding area. Following this incident, the parliamentary session was temporarily halted.

Donald Tusk, Poland’s newly elected Prime Minister, labeled the incident a disgrace and stressed that such actions should never be repeated. Tusk, who was elected on Monday and delivered his inaugural address to parliament on Tuesday, committed to advocating for continued Western support for Ukraine.

Braun, who is known for being an anti-Semite and is a member of the Confederation party, has previously made claims about a conspiracy to transform Poland into a “Jewish state.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)