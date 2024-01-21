Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DOUBLE TRAGEDY IN BORO PARK: Levaya Of Rabbi And Mrs Yaakov And Rochel Sperber Z”L


YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rabbi and Mrs Yaakov and Rachel Sperber Z”L, who were Niftar in a tragic incident on Shabbos afternoon at their home in Boro Park. They were both 75.

The Levaya will be held on Sunday evening at 5:00PM at Shomrei Hadas Chapels, located at 39 Street and 14th Avenue at 5:00PM.

Chesed Shel Emes, Misaskim and many community leaders worked closely with the NYPD and NYC Medical Examiners office to ensure proper Kavod Hames in this tragic incident.

Boruch Dayan Hammes…

