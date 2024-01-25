TRUMP WARNS: Donate To Haley Campaign And You Will “Be Permanently Barred From the MAGA Camp”

Former President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning that any supporters donating to his Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, will be permanently barred from the “MAGA camp” from now on.

This declaration came through a post on Truth Social, following Trump’s recent triumph over Haley in the New Hampshire primary. Trump criticized Haley, referring to her as “Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley” and condemning her for what he described as false statements and derogatory comments. He suggested her focus should be on opposing Joe Biden and his administration rather than those he considers true American patriots.

Trump, who appointed Haley as the United States ambassador to the United Nations in 2017, dismissed her capabilities in handling world leaders, stating that it was his role that commanded respect for the U.S.

In his post, Trump emphasized his new policy regarding political donations, stating that anyone contributing to Haley’s campaign will be irrevocably banned from his political circle, as he believes in putting America first.

Following his New Hampshire primary victory, Trump’s already strained relationship with Haley worsened. Haley, addressing her defeat, labeled Trump as a loser and questioned his cognitive abilities, while promising to continue her campaign. Trump, in his victory speech, heavily criticized Haley, even commenting that her dress (that she wore that night) was “cheap”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)