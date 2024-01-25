The Power of Shabbos Can Save Us!

“The Gemara teaches that if Klal Yisrael would keep two Shabbosos the geulah would come immediately. Perhaps we can say that this refers to the learning of both Masechta Shabbos and hilchos Shabbos,” said HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Chevron, to a delegation of senior members of hanhalas Dirshu led by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter who recently met with him in his home in Yerushalayim.

Rav Cohen has been a major advocate of the program since its inception and has enthusiastically hailed Dirshu’s Iyun Ha’Amud booklets that infuse the Amud HaYomi with a unique geshmak in learning by endowing the Amud HaYomi learner with many of the foundational aspects of each sugya’s lomdus in a user-friendly way.

He added, “That being said, even I was surprised by the way it has conquered the hearts and minds of Klal Yisrael in such a short time! I can tell you,” he told Rav Hofstedter, “this is just the beginning. You will see in the future how many more people will upgrade their limud haTorah by joining the program and how it will literally take over Klal Yisrael.”

The Dirshu delegation also met with HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Ohr Hachaim and a member of the Shas Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah. Rav Elbaz focused on what he called “a golden opportunity” for lomdei Torah.

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Ezrachi, Rosh Yeshiva at the Mirrer Yeshiva and one of the elder Roshei Yeshiva of the generation, was simply amazed as he perused the Iyun Ha’Amud booklet, exclaiming, “Moiredig! Moiredig!”

He then expressed his fervent hope that the pace and schedule of the Amud HaYomi would give the learners a true geshmak in iyun, while enabling them to cover ground and complete masechtos on schedule. Indeed, Rav Yitzchok himself is scheduled to travel to Argentina where hundreds of lomdim have joined the Amud HaYomi program, to participate in the Amud HaYomi siyum on Masechta Brachos there.

The siyum on Masechta Brachos and the beginning of Masechta Shabbos will coincide this year with Dirshu’s Annual Convention this coming weekend of Shabbos Parashas Tetzaveh, February 22-25, in Stamford, Connecticut, to be graced by leading Gedolei Yisrael who will impart chizuk and guidance.