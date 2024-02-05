WATCH: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Won’t Rule Out US Military Strikes Inside Iran

In a Sunday interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday refused to dismiss the possibility of U.S. military strikes inside Iran itself.

Host Kristen Welker questioned Sullivan on the potential for direct action against Iran, to which he responded, “Well, sitting here today on a national news program, I’m not going to get into what we’ve ruled in and ruled out from the point of view of military action.”

Welker continued to press on the possibility of strikes within Iran, with Sullivan saying, “Again, Kristen, sitting here on television, it would not be wise for me to talk about what we’re ruling in and ruling out.”

The discussion also touched on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, particularly concerning the situation of hostages. Sullivan admitted the challenges in obtaining accurate information regarding hostages held by Hamas, explaining, “You know, we’ve said from the beginning that because of the nature of how Hamas operates inside Gaza, hiding behind the civilian population, burrowing into these tunnels, that we do not and cannot have a clearer picture of exactly how many hostages are still alive and how many have tragically passed away.”

“You know, we’ve said from the beginning that because of the nature of how Hamas operates inside Gaza, hiding behind the civilian population, burrowing into these tunnels, that we do not and cannot have a clearer picture of exactly how many hostages are still alive and how many have tragically passed away,” he said.

“We’ve learned over the course of this conflict that at least two American citizens passed away on Oct. 7, who we previously thought were hostages,” he added. “So we cannot with any clear sense say the exact number of hostages, but we know that there are many, and we know that it’s our job, day in, day out, to try to bring them home.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)