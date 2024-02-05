Do You Live In Boro Park? Help Boro Park Shomrim – Their Campaign Ends Tonight

Dear Boro Park Community,

Boro Park Shomrim answers every call, block by block…in a widespread area ranging from Boro Park, Midwood, Kensington, Bensonhurst and beyond.

A local business vandalized.

A person locked out on a cold night.

A precious item stolen or missing.

Violent anti-Semitic attacks.

A missing person is reported.

There is so much going through the mind of a victim.

Helplessness.

Uncertainty.



There Is Precious Little Time for Response

When we need the ability to protect our community.

We can’t anticipate an emergency.

We can’t tell who is in every crowd at a large gathering

So what can we do?

When there are dozens of trained, dedicated community servants with the tools to respond to an emergent situation – our community rests easier.

When a large event is scheduled on a crowded day in a busy city, it is more important than ever to provide security to those with the ability to understand it best.

Money can’t do everything.

But it can ensure that victims are protected, and neighborhoods have someone to answer their calls fast. Someone whose abilities and response you can rely on.

Show them that their Klal Yisroel family supports – and is doing their part to provide the members of Boro Park Shomrim with the equipment and training they need to continue to provide for us all.

Boro Park Shomrim, founded over 36 years ago as just a small group, has evolved into something the community really relies on, day-in and day-out.

Responding quickly and professionally to the scene of ANY emergency

Investigating reported suspicious activity

Preventing thefts and burglaries

Reuniting countless lost children, autistic and alzheimer’s patients with their families

Providing generators during blackouts

Pumping water out of flooded basements

Removing fallen trees during stormy weather

Crowd control at community events

Bicycle registration events

It’s all seems so obvious – but the impact is strong:

Every call, every block, every street; everybody deserves the professional service and sensitivity of Boro Park Shomrim.

They make no excuses. Now it’s our turn.

They always take our calls. Now we will answer them.

They deserve our appreciation and support

We can’t allow any lack in their equipment to cause a lapse in their operations. Boro Park Shomrim: Bringing response and ability to our community

Join the cause. Be the reason.