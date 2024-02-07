GROPING IN THE DARK: Biden Gets Lost Again, Forgets Name Of Hamas [VIDEOS]

President Biden, who is suffering from a very apparent cognitive decline, raised further concerns on Tuesday as he appeared to lose track of his thoughts, even forgetting the name of the terrorist group Hamas. The incident occurred during a discussion about ongoing hostage negotiations involving the terrorist organization and Israel, following the president’s speech advocating for a new border security bill.

When asked about the negotiations, the 81-year-old president struggled to articulate his response, saying, “There is some movement, and I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna …” before pausing, appearing lost in thought. He continued, “Let me choose my words—there’s some movement, there’s been … a response from the, uh…” Another pause followed, as he appeared mentally lost.

Attempting to recall the name, Biden faltered again, saying, “There’s been a response … from … the opposition, but um—” He then looked up for guidance before finally acknowledging, “Yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas,” finally identifying the group responsible for the conflict with Israel.

Critics, including Dean Phillips, who is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, expressed shock at the president’s performance.

Phillips took to social media, writing, “I’m attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud—the part DC insiders only do in private. I admire our President… But shame on all of you pretending everything is OK.”

At 81, Biden is already the oldest president to hold office. If re-elected for another four years, he would leave office at the age of 86.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)