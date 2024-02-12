Biden Campaign Chairman: Joe Biden “Is Never, Ever Going To Quit!”

Amid growing concerns over President Joe Biden’s physical and mental fitness for a second term, Mitch Landrieu, the co-chair of Biden’s re-election campaign and former Mayor of New Orleans, offered a robust defense of the President during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The discussion, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, touched on recent polls that reveal widespread concern among Americans regarding Biden’s capability to handle the demands of the presidency.

“Our NBC news poll found that 76 percent of voters are concerned about whether the president has the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term,” Welker highlighted. “What is the plan to convince voters otherwise?”

“President Trump, just the other night, confused what day of the week it was,” Landrieu replied. “He is confused who the leader of North Korea and China are. He’s confused the leaders of Hungary and Turkey, by the way. Speaker Mike Johnson was on the other day and he confused Iraq and Iran. And of course, President Trump doesn’t know the difference between Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley.”

“How do you respond to Democrats who say they want to see a change at the top of the ticket?” Welker asked.

“I’m in the process of doing it right now,” Landrieu said. “And demonstrating that the president’s accomplishments have really been second to none, and Joe Biden’s going to get up every day. The one thing Joe Biden is never going to do is — count on this — he is never, ever going to quit! Because that’s not what he’s done his entire life.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)