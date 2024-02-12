“THE HOSTAGES ARE IN OUR HANDS”: Watch The Heart-Stopping Moment Israeli Special Forces Rescue 2 Hostages

The IDF has released footage of the moment that special forces rescued two hostages from Hamas in Rafah and transported them back into Israel.

“The hostages are in our hands, safe and sound. We are boarding a helicopter and flying to Tel Hashomer Hospital,” a commando says in the footage.

The hostages themselves are seen weary but happy as they get comfortable aboard the military helicopter evacuating them from the area as they concluded 129 days in torturous captivity.

