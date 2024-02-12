BIDEN’S AMERICA: At Least 6 Shot at Subway Station in New York City

The NYPD says that a shooting occurred in the Bronx subway on Monday, injuring at least six individuals. One victim died of their injuries.

The incident unfolded at the subway station situated at Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues around 4:45 p.m., starting initially on a train carriage and then extending onto the platform.

New York City Emergency Management urged the public to steer clear of the vicinity, cautioning of potential mass transit disruptions, delays, road closures, and increased emergency personnel presence near Jerome Avenue and Mount Eden Avenue.

Further details regarding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

