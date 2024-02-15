ANTISEMITE: Republican Senate Candidate Says Jews Control U.S., Have Sinister Plan Spanning Thousands Of Years

Jim Marchant, a Republican contender for the Senate in Nevada, has been perpetuating antisemitic conspiracy theories over the past two years, Jewish Insider reports. Marchant, who is seen as an outsider in the race for the Republican nomination, has lagged in fundraising behind notable figures such as Army veteran Sam Brown and former U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter. Despite this, his assertions, echoing centuries-old antisemitic tropes about a secretive group of “Khazarians,” “the cabal,” “globalists,” and “central bankers” manipulating global events, have drawn significant attention.

Marchant’s statements suggest a belief in a secret power structure that has manipulated global and U.S. politics for centuries, a narrative he has shared in various public forums since 2022. In one notable instance, he claimed just last month that “They’ve taken control of everything through the money system… it started with the Khazarians.” This group, he alleges, has had a sinister agenda spanning thousands of years, targeting historical figures like Presidents Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon due to their opposition to this shadowy plan.

The Khazarians, a historical group from Eastern Europe, have long been the subject of debunked theories that falsely link them to modern Ashkenazi Jews, suggesting a fabricated lineage to delegitimize Jewish connections to Israel. Such narratives have been utilized by various figures, from white supremacist antisemites to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

He has also criticized current Senator Jacky Rosen, who is Jewish, accusing her of acting under the influence of “globalist corporations and the cabal” to suppress the U.S. economy, technology, and healthcare sectors. His use of terms like “globalists” and “cabal” in relation to Jewish individuals mirrors antisemitic tropes of secret control and dual loyalty, as noted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC).

Additionally, Marchant has brought George Soros, the World Economic Forum, and its chairman Klaus Schwab into his conspiracy narratives, labeling them “puppets” of a more extensive control scheme and suggesting they are “not human” based on alleged unspeakable actions against children.

Marchant has advocated for a “reset” of U.S. foreign policy, including ending all foreign aid, and has previously faced backlash for similar conspiracy-laden rhetoric during his 2022 campaign for Nevada secretary of state. His claims extend into the realm of QAnon conspiracy theories, alleging internal battles within the intelligence community and “tens of thousands” of military personnel operating as sleeper cells within the U.S.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)