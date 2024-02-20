Study Of 100 Million People Who Got COVID-19 Vaccines Reveals Link To Adverse Effects

In a comprehensive research initiative undertaken by the Global COVID Vaccine Safety project, nearly 100 million vaccinated individuals were analyzed, confirming increased risks for specific adverse effects, including myocarditis and Guillain-Barré syndrome, associated with COVID-19 vaccines. The study encompasses data from 99,068,901 individuals across eight countries – Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and Scotland.

The research focused on 13 adverse events of special interest, observed up to 42 days post-vaccination, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy, convulsions, myocarditis, and pericarditis. Notably, a significant increase in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases was observed in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine within 42 days of administration. Moderna vaccine recipients reported higher instances of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, after the first dose. However, the study indicated the absence of a consistent pattern regarding ADEM, emphasizing the need for further epidemiological studies.

Both mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, were linked to higher instances of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, across all doses administered, with a significant observed-to-expected ratio. Additionally, instances of pericarditis, inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart, were significantly higher than expected after the first and fourth doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

The researchers highlighted the importance of evaluating these safety signals in the context of their rarity, severity, and clinical relevance. They also stressed the necessity of considering the overall risk-benefit evaluation of vaccination, which should include the risks associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Studies have shown that the risk of developing conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, myocarditis, or ADEM is higher following a COVID-19 infection than vaccination.

The Global COVID Vaccine Safety project is backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)