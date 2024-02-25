MAILBAG: We Are Killing Our Children’s Future, One Hug At A Time

In my role as a therapist for adolescents and young adults, I’ve observed a growing trend that concerns me deeply: the embrace of overly affectionate, “lovey-dovey” therapeutic practices. This approach is inadvertently harming the very individuals it seeks to protect.

The rise in depression and anxiety among our youth is alarming, a phenomenon supported by numerous studies and evident in my experiences within the Orthodox Jewish community. The prevailing therapeutic method, which zeroes in on patients’ traumatic experiences—often involving harsh parental discipline—has led to a significant shift in how we understand and address child-rearing and discipline.

Gone are the days when a misbehaving child might be disciplined through corporal punishment or strict reprimand. Such practices have fallen out of favor, viewed as potentially causing lifelong harm, including depression, anxieties, and a fraught parent-child relationship. Instead, modern parenting and therapeutic advice champion an unending stream of love and verbal consolation as the cure-all for misbehavior, under the belief that any form of stress or adversity could cause irreparable damage.

But let’s examine the outcomes of this shift. Are our children happier, more resilient? The evidence suggests otherwise.

Let me be clear: physical and emotional abuse are unequivocally harmful and unacceptable. However, the pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction, fostering a belief that children should be shielded from any form of adversity. This mindset is deeply misguided. Just as with the body’s immune response, where exposure to allergens like peanuts in early childhood can prevent severe allergies, exposure to measured adversity is essential for developing emotional resilience.

The case of peanut allergies in Israel versus other countries illustrates this beautifully. Israeli children, introduced early to peanut products, show markedly lower rates of peanut allergies. This phenomenon suggests that early exposure to potential stressors, in a controlled manner, can fortify rather than weaken.

Similarly, shielding children from every conceivable form of discomfort does them a disservice. It prepares them for a world that simply doesn’t exist—one devoid of challenges and adversity. By avoiding real discipline and the teaching of coping mechanisms for minor adversities, we risk sending our children into the world ill-equipped to handle its inevitable stresses and strains.

Parenting and therapy should strive for balance. Discipline, when applied judiciously and lovingly, does not have to be damaging. On the contrary, it can be a crucial component of raising emotionally robust and resilient children. Far from advocating a return to harsh and abusive practices, I am calling for a reevaluation of our current approach. It’s possible—and necessary—to be both loving and firm, to prepare our children for the complexities of life without sacrificing their emotional well-being.

The current trend, with its avoidance of any discomfort for children, is not just ineffective; it’s harmful. It’s time to reconsider our approach, to find a middle ground that fosters resilience while providing the love and support every child needs. Only then can we hope to raise a generation capable of navigating the challenges of life with confidence and emotional health.

A Disturbed Therapist

P.S. I chose to remain anonymous in penning this piece because I am not seeking to “stir the pot” or drum up more clientele for myself. My motivation stems from a genuine concern over a pressing issue that many are hesitant to address directly – a reluctance that often comes from a place of our innate unwillingness to face uncomfortable truths.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

