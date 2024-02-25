IDF Escalates Operations In Khan Younis Suburbs, Taking Out Multiple Terrorists

The IDF says it has escalated the military efforts against Hamas in the eastern suburbs of Khan Younis, specifically in Abasan al-Jadida and Abasan al-Kabira. The Givati Brigade has been conducting a series of raids in these southern Gaza areas, resulting in the deaths of numerous Hamas operatives and the seizure of a significant arsenal of weapons and rockets.

During these operations, the IDF encountered armed resistance from Hamas gunmen. In one engagement, IDF troops were met with gunfire as they advanced into a building; they returning fire, killing two gunmen who attempted to escape the scene. Inside the building, IDF soldiers uncovered a substantial cache of military hardware, including explosive devices, grenades, sniper and assault rifles, and other combat equipment.

Another significant discovery was made in a building repurposed as a medical laboratory within the Abasan region. Here, IDF forces found a rocket launcher and a long-range projectile ingeniously concealed within a refrigerator, showcasing the inventive methods employed by Hamas to hide their weaponry.

The IDF reported that its Givati snipers have been particularly effective in neutralizing threats in the area, with several Hamas gunmen ambushed and killed in recent operations. One such incident involved a Hamas operative who was fatally shot by a sniper as he attempted to plant an explosive device near IDF troops.

