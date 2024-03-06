WACKADOODLE: Scientists Studying A Man Who Got The Covid Vaccine 217 Times

A 62-year-old man from Magdeburg, Germany has received a record 217 Covid-19 vaccines over a period of 29 months, with no reported side effects, according to a study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The man, who received the vaccines for “private reasons,” had no signs of ever being infected with the virus and showed a robust immune response, researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg found.

The study came about after academics read about the man in a newspaper report and contacted him to study his body’s response to the multiple jabs. Researchers analyzed previous blood tests and took new samples as the man continued to receive vaccines. They found that his immune system was fully functional, with higher levels of immune cells and antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 compared to individuals who had received only three vaccines.

The study’s lead author, Katharina Kocher, noted that the man’s immune response was not weaker, but rather stronger, despite the high number of vaccines. This is significant, as most people have received a maximum of seven jabs through the initial vaccination program and subsequent booster jabs.

The study provides valuable insights into the tolerability and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly in individuals who may require repeated vaccination due to underlying health conditions or occupational risks.

