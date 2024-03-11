IDF Sources: Replacing Hamas in Gaza Unlikely Until Yahya Sinwar is Removed

According to Israeli military sources, finding a comprehensive solution to replacing Hamas as the ruler of Gaza will not be possible until Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar is no longer in power, the Jerusalem Post reports. While limited progress can be made on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis, Gazans must be convinced that Hamas cannot return due to Sinwar’s removal.

One potential change that could occur even while Sinwar is still alive is the replacement of UNRWA as the main humanitarian aid organization in Gaza. The World Food Program has already taken over 50% of food deliveries in Gaza, and the IDF believes it can play an even larger role in food security. Additionally, other organizations such as WCK, KFW, JICA, UNMAS, and USAID can replace different aspects of UNRWA’s work.

However, despite these possibilities and evidence of UNRWA employees’ involvement with Hamas, the IDF is concerned that the international community is preparing to return to supporting UNRWA. This is partly due to a Western perception of an ongoing famine in Gaza, which the IDF claims is incorrect. The IDF suggests assessing the humanitarian situation in Gaza by region, rather than as a single unit.

The IDF reports that the food and medical center situation is stable in central Gaza, but more challenging in southern Gaza, with northern Gaza facing the harshest conditions. The IDF has facilitated 198,000 tons of food, 29,500 tons of water, and 16,000 trucks of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians through various crossings. Future plans to facilitate maritime aid are still developing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)