NICE TRY: State Of The Union Speech Fails To Improve Biden Approvals On Key Issues

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week failed to boost his popularity on key issues among Americans, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll found Sunday. Biden’s approval ratings on issues such as the economy, crime, Hamas’s war, and the Ukraine war remain unchanged, with only 36% approving of his handling of the economy, 35% approving of his handling of crime, 30% approving of his handling of Hamas’s war, and 41% approving of his handling of the Ukraine war.

The poll also found that Biden’s speech, which was criticized for being angry, partisan, and aggressive, did not resonate with independents. Only 25% of independents said he performed better than expected, while 36% said he performed worse or as expected.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump performed better than Biden on many of the key issues, according to the poll. Trump’s approval ratings for his time as president are higher than Biden’s on issues such as the economy, inflation, immigration, and crime. Trump also scored a better approval rating than Biden among their respective parties, with a plurality (36%) of Americans saying they trust Trump over Biden (33%) to lead the nation.

Overall, the poll suggests that Biden’s campaign did not receive a boost heading into the 2024 presidential election, and that he faces significant challenges in winning over independents and his own party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)