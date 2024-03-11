Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Italian Police Arrest 3 Palestinian Terrorists Planning Suicide Bombings


Italian police arrested three Palestinians in central Italy who were allegedly planning suicide bombings against civilian and military targets “on foreign soil.”

The suspects, who are linked to the Tulkarm branch of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, were granted visas for humanitarian reasons.

Italy’s interior minister praised the arrest of the “dangerous terrorists”

According to the Italian police, one of the three suspects is wanted by Israel and an Italian court is reviewing an extradition request for him.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



