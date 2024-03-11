Shomrim: When Every Second Counts, Staten Island Counts On Them

A terrified mother searching frantically for her missing 4-year-old son. A shocked business owner finding his store ransacked by thieves. A traumatized teen who was just assaulted in a dark alley by a stranger. An anxious mispallel worries about suspicious individuals hanging around his shul.

These are just a smattering of the broad range of incidents Staten Island Shomrim responds to each and every day – quietly, without fanfare, and with the utmost professionalism.

Staten Island Shomrim, whose members had been part of the broader NYC Shomrim network, launched as a separate branch of the organization as the Staten Island community grew – and with it, its needs. Since its inception, Staten Island Shomrim has become the trusted go-to for residents experiencing non-medical emergencies and other urgent matters.

From burglaries to assaults, suspicious person reports to missing persons cases, Staten Island Shomrim is there to respond to any situation that arises. With a crew of deeply dedicated and highly trained members, they are always prepared to spring into action at a moment’s notice. Whether it’s day or night, rain or shine, Staten Island Shomrim is on call, ready to assist those in need.

What sets Staten Island Shomrim apart is their commitment to going above and beyond for the community. They understand that emergencies don’t operate on a schedule, which is why they are available 24/7, willing to spend as much time as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of residents. Even if it means sacrificing hours on end, Staten Island Shomrim members are there, providing a reassuring presence and lending a helping hand whenever it’s needed most.

Funds are now urgently needed to bolster their high-tech radio and communications systems, vital for swift and effective response in critical moments. Similarly, expanding its surveillance camera network is paramount, providing crucial insights and aiding in time-sensitive situations. Additionally, funds are essential for acquiring equipment to address diverse challenges, including assisting flood-affected individuals, conducting search-and-rescue missions, purchasing and maintaining patrol and off-road vehicles, and paying Shabbos Patrol expenses.

These are just a few examples of the myriad expenses necessary to uphold Shomrim’s selfless and tireless work. Your contributions are invaluable in empowering Shomrim to continue its mission of safeguarding the community.

Staten Island Shomrim isn’t just an organization – they’re an integral part of the neighborhood fabric. Their presence brings peace of mind to residents, knowing that there’s always someone looking out for them and ready to step in if trouble arises. By supporting Staten Island Shomrim, we’re not just investing in security – we’re investing in the strength and resilience of our community.

Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference in their ability to continue serving the community effectively.