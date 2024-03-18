Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Matanos L’evyonim In Flatbush & Lakewood Given ON Purim Morning!


This money will be given out in Flatbush & Lakewood on Purim morning to dozens of poor families. Believe it or not, there are families that do not have money to pay for their own Purim Seudas. These people are your neighbors and you don’t even know! Many of these families struggle with their daily bills, and can’t make ends meet. They have all had their share of electric and gas shut-offs, owing money to their grocery, tuition’s, medical bills and other pressing issues.

There is no greater Mitzvah then making poor people happy on Purim.

While many of us continuously donate to causes in Eretz Yisroel, many times the poor are suffering in our own backyards. The Halacha is clear: “Aniyei Ircha come first”.

PLEASE open your hearts and donate generously.

Money will be distributed local Rabbonim



