GOP Senator Refuses To Vote For Trump, Demands Someone “Principled Conservatives Can Believe In”

Senator Todd Young of Indiana has doubled down on his stance that he will not be voting for President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, despite Trump’s securing of enough delegates to become the Republican nominee. In an interview with a local Indiana reporter on Monday, Young stated, “I won’t be voting for Biden. I also won’t be voting for Trump.”

Young, a conservative member of the GOP, has been critical of Trump’s debunked election fraud claims and anti-Ukraine posturing throughout the Russian invasion. He has also publicly denounced Trump’s actions and stated that he will not support him in 2024 due to his position on Ukraine.

Young emphasized that his refusal to support either candidate is a matter of principle, stating, “At some point, principled conservatives need to incentivize our party, the Republican Party, to nominate somebody that principled conservatives can actually believe in.” He added, “I’m tired of having my vote taken for granted. I think a lot of Hoosiers are.”

Young’s stance marks a significant departure from the majority of his Republican colleagues, who have pledged to support Trump’s re-election bid. His refusal to support either candidate could potentially “reward one person at the expense of the other,” as he noted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)